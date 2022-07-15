Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Detroit Weather: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain late today

Clouds will increase this afternoon after a bright morning, and we'll have a chance of rain developing after 6pm. It's possible rain holds off until after sunset.
Posted at 3:32 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 05:47:21-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright morning with increasing afternoon clouds. Slight rain chance toward the end of the day. High of 82°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, and possibly some thunder. Low of 65°.

Saturday: Chance of rain in the morning and again at night. Otherwise partly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website