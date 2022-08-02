Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Less humid today before the heat and storms return Wednesday

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s today, but with low humidity. The heat and humidity soar Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s. Strong storms are possible late Wednesday.
Posted at 4:41 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 08:04:58-04

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid with a high of 83°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 68°. Humidity rises again overnight. Light SE wind.

Wednesday: Hot and muggy with a high of 94° and heat indices up to 100°. Scattered afternoon/evening storms could be strong. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain and some thunder through the day. High of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
