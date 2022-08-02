Detroit Weather: Less humid today before the heat and storms return Wednesday

Today: Mostly sunny and less humid with a high of 83°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 68°. Humidity rises again overnight. Light SE wind.

Wednesday: Hot and muggy with a high of 94° and heat indices up to 100°. Scattered afternoon/evening storms could be strong. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain and some thunder through the day. High of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

