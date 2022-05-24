Detroit Weather: Longest stretch of 70s so far this season

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 70°. Winds: NE 10 mph

Tonight: Milder night. Partly cloudy with a low of 56°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon; continuing at night. High of 74°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Best chance is in the afternoon, and some storms may be strong. High of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

