Detroit Weather: Lots of clouds today before rain returns Tuesday morning

(WXYZ) — Today: Highs near 60° with mostly cloudy skies. Brighter skies are possible by the end of the day. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a low of 46°. Wind: W 5 mph; becoming light out of the ENE.

Tuesday: Rain moves in after 5am, and could be heavy at times in the morning with a slight chance of thunder. Scattered showers in the afternoon; again with a chance of thunder. Rain totals around 0.50" to 0.75" expected by the end of the day, but areas that see additional showers in the afternoon could exceed 1.00". High of 59°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers ending before midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 46°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

