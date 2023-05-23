Watch Now
Todays Forecast

Detroit Weather: Lots of sunshine this week

The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with high temperatures climbing to the upper 70s and low 80s.
Posted at 4:58 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 05:48:09-04

(WXYZ) — The warmest day of the week is today with high temperatures climbing to the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front passes by on Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures and a few clouds to our midweek forecast as the 60s return.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with temps in the upper 50s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 68°. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

