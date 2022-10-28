Detroit Weather: Mild afternoon for Halloween weekend

Today: Some clouds in the morning but brighter skies in the afternoon. High of 59°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Low of 37°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog then mostly sunny with a high of 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 60°. Rain moves in at night.

Halloween Monday: Chance of rain through the day with a high of 61°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

