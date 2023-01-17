Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Mild January continues with occasional rain

Temperatures rise into the mid 40s later this morning before falling a few degrees this afternoon. We'll see a few more showers tonight, and more widespread rain Thursday.
Posted at 4:52 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 05:49:06-05

Today: Early fog or light rain. Some pockets of sun possible in the morning. A mix of rain and snow showers after 5pm across the Thumb, but some showers could be as far south as I-94.. High of 46°, but temperatures will drop a few degrees after Noon. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mixed rain and snow showers north of Detroit. Then mostly cloudy with a low of 36°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 41°. Wind: WNW 5 mph.

Thursday: Rain and snow begins before sunrise and continues through the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. High of 47°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

