Detroit Weather: Mild January continues with occasional rain

Today: Early fog or light rain. Some pockets of sun possible in the morning. A mix of rain and snow showers after 5pm across the Thumb, but some showers could be as far south as I-94.. High of 46°, but temperatures will drop a few degrees after Noon. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mixed rain and snow showers north of Detroit. Then mostly cloudy with a low of 36°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High of 41°. Wind: WNW 5 mph.

Thursday: Rain and snow begins before sunrise and continues through the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. High of 47°.

