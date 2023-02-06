Detroit Weather: Mild week with more rain than snow.

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 33°. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 28° early in the night. Temperatures rise into the mid 30s overnight and the wind increases. Light rain possible after 4am. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Light rain in the morning. Then breezy and partly sunny with a high of 47°. Wind: WSW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

