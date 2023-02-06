Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Detroit Weather: Mild week with more rain than snow.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures rise into the 40s tomorrow with some light rain in the morning.
Posted at 4:53 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 05:43:15-05

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 33°. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 28° early in the night. Temperatures rise into the mid 30s overnight and the wind increases. Light rain possible after 4am. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Light rain in the morning. Then breezy and partly sunny with a high of 47°. Wind: WSW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website