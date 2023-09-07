Detroit weather: Milder with a few showers

Shower and storms will continue today as cooler air moves in and drops high temperatures into the 70s. We'll continue to see milder temps into the weekend but the brighter skies will return by Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: W 10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

