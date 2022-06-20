Detroit Weather: Monday morning rain; hot start to summer 2022

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers, some thunder possible. Most of southeast Michigan dries out by 9am, but there is a chance of additional rain lasting into the afternoon north of Detroit across the Thumb. High of 87°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Mild night with a low of 68°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Hot first day of summer with a high of 96°. The record is 96°. It'll feel like it's around 100° with dew point temps in the mid 60s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Still hot, but the humidity will be dropping through the day. High of 94°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

