Detroit Weather: Monday morning showers

Spotty showers and even some snow flakes are moving across southeast Michigan this morning, but won't last. Mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 06:01:25-04

Today: Rain and snow showers; mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy with some clearing at the end of the day. High of 47°. Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with a low of 28°. Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 49°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mixed rain and snow showers. High of 51°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
