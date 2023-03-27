Detroit Weather: Monday morning showers

Today: Rain and snow showers; mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy with some clearing at the end of the day. High of 47°. Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with a low of 28°. Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 49°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mixed rain and snow showers. High of 51°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

