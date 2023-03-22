Detroit Weather: More rain arrives tonight

Today: Spotty light rain. Otherwise cloudy with a high of 52°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Rain picks up after 6pm.

Tonight: Rain likely; moderate at times. Low of 48°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning. Some sun possible in the afternoon. Rain totals 0.25" to 0.5". High of 52°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 44°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

