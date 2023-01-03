Detroit Weather: Morning rain and fog; afternoon showers

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, WASHTENAW, WAYNE, LENAWEE & MONROE COUNTIES.
Today: Morning and fog and rain could reduce visibility to less than ¼ mile, so drive carefully. Afternoon showers. High of 49°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A few rain showers. Patchy fog possible with temperatures rising a few degrees to around 50° overnight. Wind: ESE 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 51°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
