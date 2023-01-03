Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Morning rain and fog; afternoon showers

The roads will be wet and visibility could be low due to fog and rain through the morning commute. More broken rain showers are expected through the afternoon.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 05:57:01-05

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, WASHTENAW, WAYNE, LENAWEE & MONROE COUNTIES.

Today: Morning and fog and rain could reduce visibility to less than ¼ mile, so drive carefully. Afternoon showers. High of 49°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few rain showers. Patchy fog possible with temperatures rising a few degrees to around 50° overnight. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 51°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

