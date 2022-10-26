Detroit Weather: Morning rain; windy and cold afternoon

Today: Showers through most of the day. The back edge will move out to the east around 3-5 pm. Around 0.25"-0.50" of rain. High of 59° in the morning before the wind picks up and temperatures drop through the afternoon. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A cold night, but dry with lighter wind overnight. Low of 36°. Some areas may be below freezing. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 55°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly sunny with a low of 39° and a high of 58°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

