Detroit Weather: Morning showers; starting to heat up

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of showers and a few storms through the morning. Brighter afternoon with a high of 84°. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds around with temps in the low 60s. Winds: WNW 5 mph

Thursday: Sunny day with a high of 92°. The humidity stays low so the heat index will be close to the actual temperal

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes