Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Detroit Weather: Most comfortable day we've had for a while!

Detroit Weather: Most comfortable day we've had for a while!
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 05:29:42-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Cooler and comfortable. Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 60°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Hotter and more humid with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High of 86°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website