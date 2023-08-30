Detroit weather: Sunshine for days!

Clouds continue to decrease west to east this evening. We will have sunshine through the holiday weekend with temps warming from the 70s to around 90°.

This Evening: Clouds continue to decrease west to east with temps in the 60s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A chilly night ahead with lows in the 50s & 40s. Winds: NNE 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunshine all day with low to mid 70s for highs. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: More sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn