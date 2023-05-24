Detroit Weather: Much cooler today

(WXYZ) — A cold front passes by on today bringing cooler temperatures and a few clouds to our midweek forecast as the 60s return. It will help clear some of the smoke that has been hanging around allowing the blue skies to return.

Today: Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 68°. Clouds will be thickest around midday. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and 65° in Detroit. It will be cooler north and a little warmer south of the city. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

