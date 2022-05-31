Detroit Weather: Near-record heat today; strong storms possible tonight

(WXYZ) — Today: Hot and humid, mostly sunny, high of 91°. Record high is 95° (1895). Increasing clouds around sunset with a chance of strong storms after 10pm. Wind: SSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Chance of strong storms overnight. One or two storms may have damaging wind gusts. Best chance of storms will be northwest of Detroit (From Lansing to Flint to Port Huron). Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of a shower or storm in the morning. Partly sunny with a high around 80°. Wind: Becoming NW 10-15 mph. Falling humidity in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High of 71°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

