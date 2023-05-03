Detroit Weather: Frost advisory issued for several counties starting at midnight

A FROST ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9 A.M. THURSDAY FOR OAKLAND, WASHTENAW, LIVINGSTON AND LENAWEE COUNTIES.

Frosty temps Thursday morning turn into warmer temps as we head into the weekend. The sun amount should increase too from Thursday through Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and a frost advisory north and west of Detroit. Lows in the mid to upper 30s and 41° in Detroit. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partial sun works through the clouds with highs around 60°. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and 64°. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

