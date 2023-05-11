Detroit Weather: Rain chances Friday are highest south of M59 Friday.

It's a warm summer feel this evening with temps slowly falling from around 80°! The chance for rain returns Friday and there may be a rumble of thunder, too. There's still a chance for scattered showers Saturday morning, but Mother's Day now looks dry.

This Evening: Mostly sunny with temps in the 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds build with lows in the mid 50s. Winds: Light.

Friday: Partial sun with a 50% chance of showers, especially around and south of M59. Highs around 77°. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partial sun after a few morning showers. High of 75°. Winds: E 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor