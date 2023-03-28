Detroit Weather: Quiet Tuesday before more rain and snow

Watch Now
It's going to be a nice day despite a cold start with highs near 50°. The wind picks up as rain and snow return Wednesday.
Today: Bright and cold start. Partly cloudy afternoon with a high of 49°. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with a low of 32°. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Breezy with ixed rain and snow showers after 11am through the afternoon. High of 44° Wind: WNW 15-30 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a low of 23° and a high of 42°.

