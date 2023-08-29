Detroit weather: Rain chance this afternoon and evening

A cold front will bring the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon/evening. Behind that it looks like we will sunshine through the holiday weekend.

Today: A bright morning and then clouds build. There will be a chance of showers and a few t-storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps back to the upper 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with highs near 70°. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

