Detroit Weather: Rain chances and humidity on the rise

(WXYZ) — Today: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers after 10am. Periodic showers will be possible the rest of the day with a slight chance of some thunder too. High of 70°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Much more humid with scattered showers and storms overnight. Low of 66°. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Best chance is in the afternoon and evening, and some storms may be strong. High of 78°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Humidity drops late in the day. High of 70°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

