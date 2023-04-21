Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Detroit Weather: Rain chances increase today and temps cool

Rain chances increasing this morning with a slight chance of thunder too. Temps start off mild but will slowly drop during the day.
Posted at 4:58 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 07:12:22-04

The likelihood of showers and storms will increase this morning and continue at times into the weekend. The heaviest rain should be Friday night into Saturday morning. The best day of the weekend will be Sunday.

Today: Rain is likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Rain expected with highs in the 50s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Much cooler but slightly brighter with highs only in the low 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning