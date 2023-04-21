Detroit Weather: Rain chances increase today and temps cool

The likelihood of showers and storms will increase this morning and continue at times into the weekend. The heaviest rain should be Friday night into Saturday morning. The best day of the weekend will be Sunday.

Today: Rain is likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Rain expected with highs in the 50s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Much cooler but slightly brighter with highs only in the low 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor