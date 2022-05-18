Detroit Weather: Rain returns this morning

Today: Rain chances increase. More in the afternoon than the morning. High of 62°. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 76. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Temps will heat up big time near 90 with a chance of strong storms late.

Saturday: Tracking the chance of severe storms with highs in the 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes