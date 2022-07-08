Detroit Weather: Rain showers possible today before a really nice weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of rain in the morning and showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high of 81. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain ending, clouds and humidity decrease. Lows near 60. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs near 80. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Another great day with lows near 84. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

