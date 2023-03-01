Detroit Weather: Rain/snow mix Wednesday morning

Today: Rain and snow mix in the morning. Some areas could start with light freezing rain, but icing is not the main focus. Any snow will be under an inch and that is most likely to stick north of Detroit. Highs end up in the upper 40s and low 50s with 52° in Detroit. Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow to the north. Lows near 33­°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 42°. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

