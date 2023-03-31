Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Detroit Weather: Rain this morning, with a severe threat this evening

A narrow band of showers moves through Friday morning. More rain comes with storm chances this evening and night. Strong winds will follow Friday night and Saturday.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 05:56:26-04

Friday: Morning rain could be heavy, then drier in the afternoon. Evening rain returns with a few storms after 6pm. High of 60°. Gusts up to 30 mph. Wind: SSW 15-30 mph.

Saturday: Warmer in the morning than in the afternoon. Showers (could include snowflakes in the afternoon) and windy with some gusts over 45 mph possible. High of 50°, but temps fall through the 40s in the afternoon.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website