Detroit Weather: Rain today as temperatures begin to drop

Grab an umbrella today. The chance of rain will be with us through the afternoon. Temperatures fall to the mid 50s today and will drop into the 30s tonight.
Posted at 4:57 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 07:31:30-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Scattered showers with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Wind: W 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s. Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 49°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tuesday night: Decreasing clouds. low of 31°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
