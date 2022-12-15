Detroit Weather: Rainy start; mild December afternoon

Today: Rain moving out from 7am to 9am, and the wind will get lighter through the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 46°. Slight chance of showers again after 4pm. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of a shower before midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 31°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 36°. A few flurries or a snow shower possible. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes