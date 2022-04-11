Detroit Weather: Scattered rain and storms this morning

Today: Scattered showers/storms this morning and then rain redevelops in spots after 4 PM. It will be milder in the mid to upper 60s today. Winds: SE-SW 10-15 mph

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with chilly lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Could be the nicest day of the week with drier conditions and highs near 63.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

