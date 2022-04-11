Watch
Detroit Weather: Scattered rain and storms this morning

Posted at 6:59 AM, Apr 11, 2022
Today: Scattered showers/storms this morning and then rain redevelops in spots after 4 PM. It will be milder in the mid to upper 60s today. Winds: SE-SW 10-15 mph

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with chilly lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Could be the nicest day of the week with drier conditions and highs near 63.

