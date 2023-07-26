Detroit weather: Severe storms likely Wednesday afternoon and evening

(WXYZ) — Air quality is in the unhealthy range Wednesday morning. It will improve throughout the day as the storm system approaches. Strong to severe storms will bring damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain, and the possibility of tornadoes. The biggest threat for severe weather will be between 7-11 p.m.

Today: Highs in the upper 80s to 90° with storm chances growing in the afternoon. Winds: SW 5-15 G25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 70°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs around 90°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

