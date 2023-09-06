Detroit weather: Severe storms possible until midnight

Storm chances increase this evening. Some of those could be severe with damaging wind and very heavy rain until midnight. Shower chances will continue Thursday as cooler air moves in and drops high temperatures into the 70s.

This Evening: Showers & storms increase. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and very heavy rain. Temps will be in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Any rain/storms are done around 12 am. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s, Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: W 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

