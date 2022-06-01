Detroit Weather: Shower or storm still possible until a cold front passes this afternoon

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: An isolated shower or storm is possible through 4pm (some strong), until the cold front passes this afternoon. Wind: W 10-15 mph. The humidity drops this evening.

Tonight: Cooler and less humid with a low of 54°. Increasing clouds late with a slight chance of light rain developing before sunrise. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy morning with a slight chance of showers. Decreasing clouds late. High of 71°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Nice bright day with low humidity. Lows in the 50s and a high of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

