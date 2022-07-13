Detroit Weather: Showers and a few storms today before a stretch of dry weather

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers. Then a chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. High of 79°. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cooler as clouds move out and the humidity drops. Low of 57°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and a high of 81°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a low of 59° and a high of 82°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

