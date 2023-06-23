Detroit Weather: Showers and cooler temps today

(WXYZ) — Nice weather takes a backseat to the rain today and for the weekend. Best weekend rain chances will be Sunday afternoon and evening where some of the storms could be on the strong side - stay weather aware.

Today: Lots of clouds and showers are expected with temps in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. High temps near 83°.

Sunday: Partly cloudy start with a chance of storms later in the day. Some could be on the strong with heavy rain. High temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

