Detroit Weather: Showers, breezy, and hazy today

(WXYZ) — A large area of low pressure will start to move east today. A few showers will continue across southeast Michigan. Northwesterly winds will pull smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec and Ontario into the Detroit area as the storm system move east. Air quality could become unhealthy for those with respiratory issues and potentially even for all later today into Wednesday.

Today: Isolated showers and hazy with highs in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hazy with highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: The heat continues to build with a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

