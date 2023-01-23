Detroit Weather: Slick A.M. drive; Turning attention to winter storm Wednesday

Today: A few morning snow showers. Then mostly cloudy with a high of 35°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cold and breezy with a few overnight snow showers. Low of 30°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 36°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Snow begins around sunrise and ramps up in the afternoon. Travel may be difficult by the evening drive, and expected to be difficult Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High of 33°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

