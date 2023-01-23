Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Slick A.M. drive; Turning attention to winter storm Wednesday

Roads are slick this morning from yesterday and last night's snow, so drive carefully. More disruptive snow is expected Wednesday into Thursday.
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 06:41:15-05

Today: A few morning snow showers. Then mostly cloudy with a high of 35°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cold and breezy with a few overnight snow showers. Low of 30°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 36°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Snow begins around sunrise and ramps up in the afternoon. Travel may be difficult by the evening drive, and expected to be difficult Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High of 33°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

