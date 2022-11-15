Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Snow and rain today

Grab an umbrella just in case today, as there is a chance for some wet snowflakes and some rain in metro Detroit. Temperatures will remain cold and hover around that freezing line, which is why some areas will get snow and other areas will get rain. There are areas in the Thumb that could see 2-3" of rain with roads mostly getting wet. As we go through the week, temperatures continue to drop into the upper 30s for highs, and they'll be in the 20s by Saturday for highs with wind chills in the single-digits overnight.
Tuesday: Snow possible after 6am; mixing with rain showers in the afternoon. High of 40°. An inch or two of snow may accumulate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mixed snow/rain showers. Low of 34°, high of 39°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow squalls possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

