Detroit Weather: Snow showers and chilly temps to start Tuesday

Temps this morning will range from 30° to 34° with wind chills in the 20s. Snow showers will pass through this morning but impacts on the roads will remain low.

Temperatures gradually increase by the middle of the week with highs near 80 by Thursday.

Today: Snow showers are possible early this morning. Mostly cloudy skies. High of 49°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.

Wednesday: A bright morning and then increasing clouds in the afternoon with a rain chance late in the day. High of 58°. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor