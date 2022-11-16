Detroit Weather: Snow showers hang around a few more days

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR SANILAC COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. Another 1"-3" possible Today.

Accumulations are for the grass, but roads could get slushy to slippery as well in the advisory area.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers throughout the day. Accumulating snow will be north of I-69. High of 39°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers, but little to no accumulation. Low of 29° with wind chills in the low 20s overnight. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and some isolated snow squalls possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes