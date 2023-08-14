Detroit weather: Flood watch in effect for parts of SE Michigan

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT STARTING AT 8 P.M. FOR PARTS OF SE MICHIGAN THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON, INCLUDING LIVINGSTON, MACOMB, OAKLAND, WASHTENAW AND WAYNE COUNTIES.

Another area of low pressure will move into the region bring rain, some heavy, as we head into tonight - watch out for flooding downpours. Temperatures will remain below average on Tuesday, but will recover by midweek.

Tonight: Rain and thunder with multiple rounds of heavy rain. Lows in the 60s. Winds: ENe 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers linger, cool for August with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

