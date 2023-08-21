Detroit weather: Cooler with a slight chance for rain Tuesday

Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. Rain moving in from the northwest will try to hold together as it moves into SE Michigan, bringing a chance for showers.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Chance for showers north. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance for t-storms. Partly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

