(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows near 60. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday: The dry weather returns with highs in the upper 80s. Winds: Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes