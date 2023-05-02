Detroit Weather: Steady mix of rain and snow with chilly temps

It is a very cold start to the month of May and it gets worse today! Highs will climb from the 40s today to around 70° by Sunday, so hang in there. Before the warm up, expect rain and snow showers through Wednesday morning.

Today: Rain and snow showers are possible with very little to no snow sticking. Highs in the lower 40s to 44° in Detroit. Winds: W 15-30 mph.

Tonight: A few lingering showers with temps back in the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

