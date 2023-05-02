Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Detroit Weather: Steady mix of rain and snow with chilly temps

Steady mix of rain and snow this morning. Roads should stay just wet but it's even colder today with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Posted at 5:04 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 05:54:59-04

It is a very cold start to the month of May and it gets worse today! Highs will climb from the 40s today to around 70° by Sunday, so hang in there. Before the warm up, expect rain and snow showers through Wednesday morning.

Today: Rain and snow showers are possible with very little to no snow sticking. Highs in the lower 40s to 44° in Detroit. Winds: W 15-30 mph.

Tonight: A few lingering showers with temps back in the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning