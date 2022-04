(WXYZ) — A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM - 8 PM FOR LAPEER, SANILAC AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES.

Today: Mostly cloudy with shower chances of 40%. A high of 54. Wind: SW 20-35 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 49.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

