Detroit Weather: Stray showers and cooler temps return

On-and-off rain light rain showers are possible in Metro Detroit this morning, along with temperatures falling to the upper 30s. Warm layers and rain gear will be needed to kick off your work week! There's a chance of scattered light rain showers and a few snowflakes mixed in for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Scattered light rain showers. Some snow could mix in at times! Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated light rain showers. A few snowflakes possible! Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor