Detroit Weather: Strong storms and heavy rain later today

(WXYZ) — Today: Rising temps and humidity leads to scattered storms developing after 2pm. Some of the storms could be strong with damaging gusts. High of 84°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. The threat of damaging gusts will go down after the initial round of storms this evening, but heavy rain is expected to continue at night.

Tonight: Flood watch in effect through 8am. Heavy rain may lead to flooded roads overnight. Low of 65°. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Rain early in the morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon with a high of 75°. WNW 10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of afternoon storms. High of 74°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

