Detroit Weather: Strong storms possible late in the day

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Humid day with spotty morning showers. Scattered storms are likely late in the day, and some storms may be strong with high wind from 5 pm to midnight. High of 78°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Most of the rain lifts north by 1am, but a few lingering showers will be possible into Friday morning. Humid with a low of 64°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers through the day and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Humidity drops late in the day. High of 70°. Wind: SW to NW 10 mph.

Saturday: Bright and comfortable day with a low of 53° and a high of 74°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

